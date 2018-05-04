

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market rose sharply in early trade Friday, but began to pare its gains after about the first 90 minutes of the session. The market climbed again late in the afternoon, but finished off its intraday high. The late bounce was due in large part to the recovery on Wall Street after a weak open.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.70 percent Friday and finished at 8,903.83. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.67 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.65 percent.



Lonza jumped 5.2 percent after it said it had a positive start to 2018. The company also affirmed its previously communicated full-year guidance.



Lafargeholcim gained 1 percent after it entered into a liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. on its Euronext Paris listing.



Swiss Re fell 0.5 percent after it reported first quarter results. The company did not provide an update on its talks with SoftBank.



UBS climbed 1.4 percent and Julius Baer added 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse surrendered 0.3 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the green. Novartis increased by nearly 1 percent, Nestle climbed 0.7 percent and Roche added 0.4 percent.



