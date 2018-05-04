

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A lawyer for Congressman Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., released a statement Thursday vehemently denying allegations the Democratic lawmaker sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl more than a decade ago.



Cárdenas' attorney Patricia Glaser called the allegations '100%, categorically untrue' and said the congressman is 'sickened and distraught' by the claims contained in a civil lawsuit.



'The type of baseless and reckless allegations that are contained in the complaint against my client can ruin the lives and careers of innocent people,' Glaser said.



She added, 'To reiterate, these claims against the Congressman are absolutely false and are utterly inconsistent with who he is - in the workplace, in the community, and at home.'



The alleged assailant was identified as 'John Doe' in the complaint filed last Friday in Los Angeles, but Cárdenas has subsequently revealed he is the defendant in the case.



The complaint alleges Cárdenas gave the girl a cup of water with an 'unusual taste' while they were playing golf together in 2007.



The girl collapsed to the ground and Cárdenas rubbed her breasts and vagina during a ride to the emergency room, the suit claims.



Glaser claimed the 'complainant is the daughter of a disgruntled former employee and may be the victim of manipulation.'



