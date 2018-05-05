

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA announced that its Majority owner Holtzbrinck Publishing Group decided to double its order in the planned initial public offering of Springer Nature.



In addition to its existing 100 million euros order to acquire shares in Springer Nature, HPG decided to place an additional 100 million euros order, bringing its total order size to up to 200 million euros.



While HPG has been guaranteed full allocation for its existing order, its second order will be considered in the normal allocation process.



