sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 05.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,07 Euro		-0,02
-0,49 %
WKN: A1JAGV ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64 Ticker-Symbol: 8GC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLENCORE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,065
4,08
11:04
4,07
4,10
04.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLENCORE PLC
GLENCORE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLENCORE PLC4,07-0,49 %
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR5,06-0,20 %