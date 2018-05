BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Talks between Swiss Re (SSREY.PK) and SoftBank (SFTBF.PK) over an investment in the reinsurance company are close to collapsing after three months of discussions, the Financial Times reported.



'SoftBank has been in talks to take a minority stake in the Swiss group but people close to the situation say the Japanese company's enthusiasm has waned in recent weeks,' the report said without giving further details.



