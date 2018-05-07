

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $129.42 million from $115.76 million last year. Earnings per share was $1.63 per share versus $1.45 per share reported in 2017. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted earnings per share improved 12%.



Net sales for the first quarter totaled $931 million, an increase of 12% from $828 million in 2017. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, currency neutral sales increased 7% over the prior year.



Reported operating profit for the first quarter was $175 million versus $130 million reported in 2017, an increase of 34%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange and those items that affect comparability, currency neutral adjusted operating profit grew 12%, principally driven by volume growth, the benefits associated with cost and productivity initiatives and favorable sales mix.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share and revenues of $911.27 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'We are off to a strong start to the year and that gives us added confidence in achieving our financial objectives for 2018. And while it's still early in the year, we believe we will be closer to the upper end of our previously communicated sales and operating profit guidance range,' said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig.



For 2018, the company now expects Currency Neutral earnings per share growth of 4.0% - 6.0%, Currency Neutral Operating Profit growth of 5.0% - 7.0%, and Currency Neutral sales growth of 3.0% - 5.0%.



For 2018, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 5.5% - 7.5%, adjusted Operating Profit growth of 6.5% - 8.5%, adjusted sales growth of 6.0% - 8.0%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX