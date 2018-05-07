

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications (CHTR) and CBS Corp. (CBS.A and CBS) have announced a new multi-year content carriage agreement that includes continued retransmission consent of CBS-owned television stations, including CBS-owned The CW affiliates, in multiple markets across the country as well as distribution of the entertainment and sports channels SHOWTIME, Smithsonian Channel and CBS Sports Network on Charter's cable television platform.



The agreement also includes TV Everywhere and video-on-demand availability of programming from CBS and SHOWTIME to Spectrum subscribers in Charter markets across the country. Charter now has rights to live authenticated streaming on CBS.com, the CBS app and Charter's authenticated platform, giving their customers the ability to stream CBS' hit programming live online and across multiple devices.



In addition, the authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME will continue to provide Charter's SHOWTIME subscribers with unlimited access to acclaimed original series, hit movies, sports, documentaries, specials and much more online and on mobile devices. Financial terms were not disclosed.



CBS-owned stations in Charter markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston and Minneapolis-St. Paul, and CBS-owned The CW affiliates in Tampa and Atlanta, will continue to be distributed to Spectrum subscribers.



