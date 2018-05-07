

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) adopted all the items as proposed on the agenda, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share. The dividend will be paid on May 18, 2018 to ordinary shareholders as of May 7, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 9. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 8.



The General Meeting approved the Financial Statements and the Board of Directors' Report for Norsk Hydro ASA and for the group for the accounting period 1 January to 31 December 2017.



The General Meeting approved the fee for audit to KPMG AS for Norsk Hydro ASA for the financial year 2017 of NOK 7.92 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX