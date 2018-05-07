

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claims of an affair with President Donald Trump 12 years back, has made a surprise appearance on TV show Saturday Night Live or SNL.



The pornographic film star, whose original name is Stephanie Clifford, played herself in the sketch lampooning the President.



In one of a few barbs she traded with Alec Baldwin's incarnation of Trump, Daniels said: 'I know you don't believe in climate change but a storm's coming baby.'



Last week Trump admitted that he reimbursed his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment he had made to Daniels to hush up the so-called affair.



That clarification from Trump ran counter to previous statements from the President himself, who told reporters last month that he did not know about the payment, and denied Daniels' claims of an affair with him in 2006.



But he insisted that the money was paid not from his Presidential election campaign fund, but from his pocket.



The billionaire-turned politician says the non-disclosure agreement was designed to stop Daniels from making 'false and extortionist' statements.



The latest episode of SNL hosted by Donald Gloverbegan with Ben Stiller, reprising his role as Michael Cohen, as he placed a pay phone call to the President at his Oval office.



The Saturday Night Live sketch also featured actors Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka Trump and Jimmy Fallon as Jared Kushner.



