

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A JetBlue flight was diverted mid-air due to a cracked window, the third time in three weeks a major flight has been diverted.



The flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Tampa, Florida was diverted on Sunday to Fort Lauderdale after a front cockpit window cracked.



The plane landed safely and the passengers were accommodated on another aircraft, JetBlue said.



'On May 6, JetBlue flight 1052 from San Juan to Tampa diverted to Fort Lauderdale in an abundance of caution following a report of damage to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen. The flight landed safely at approximately 1:00 p.m. local time. Customers were accommodated on another aircraft,' the company said in a statement.



Last week, a Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing due to a cracked window. Southwest flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing Wednesday after a window cracked. The flight was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio and landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.



On April 17, a jet engine blew apart another Southwest flight and broke a window that killed a 43-year old woman.



