

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $47 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Redwood Trust, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $58 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Redwood Trust, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $58 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.60 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35



