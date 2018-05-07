

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $10.78 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $12.70 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $94.73 million from $98.81 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.78 Mln. vs. $12.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $94.73 Mln vs. $98.81 Mln last year.



