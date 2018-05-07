

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.53 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $11.49 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $247.72 million from $246.48 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q1): $247.72 Mln vs. $246.48 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 to $2.18



