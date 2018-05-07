

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) revealed a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $27.16 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $15.13 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $27.30 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $399.26 million from $364.66 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $27.30 Mln. vs. $16.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $399.26 Mln vs. $364.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.97 - $3.08 Full year revenue guidance: $1.60 - $1.64 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX