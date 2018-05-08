

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) Tuesday reported that its full-year profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 27.2 percent to 560.2 billion Japanese yen from last year's 440.3 billion yen. Earnings per share rose to 352.44 yen from 277.16 yen a year ago.



Profit before tax for the year rose more than 35 percent to 812.7 billion yen.



Annual revenues reached 7.57 trillion yen, an increase of 17.8 percent, compared to 6.42 trillion yen last year. The Group attributed increase in revenues mainly to Lawson and higher resource-related market prices.



For the year ending March 2019, the Group forecast profit to be 600.0 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX