

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended March 31, 2018 rose to 418.48 billion yen or 237.50 yen per share from 306.14 billion yen or 171.10 yen per share in the previous year.



Total revenue for the year rose 12.1 percent to 4.89 trillion yen from 4.36 trillion yen last year.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2019, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 420.00 billion yen and 241.67 yen per basic share.



