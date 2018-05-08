sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,40 Euro		-0,11
-0,96 %
WKN: 723530 ISIN: DE0007235301 Ticker-Symbol: SGL 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SGL CARBON SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,311
11,329
09:52
11,31
11,33
09:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SGL CARBON SE
SGL CARBON SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SGL CARBON SE11,40-0,96 %