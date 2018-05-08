

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported first-quarter EBITDA was negative at 0.9 million euros compared to positive EBITDA of 23.2 million euros, prior year. EBIT was negative at 3.0 million euros compared to positive EBIT of 20.0 million euros. Compared to the previous year's values adjusted for profit effects from the operation and sale of NICE Solar Energy GmbH (formerly Manz CIGS Technology GmbH), Manz AG improved, on a comparable operating basis, EBITDA by 8.3 million euros (previous year adjusted: negative EBITDA of 9.2 million euros) and EBIT by 8.5 million euros (previous year adjusted: negative EBIT of 11.5 million euros).



The company significantly increased revenue to 86.1 million euros from 47.6 million euros, prior year, the highest first quarter revenue figure in the company's history.



