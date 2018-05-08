

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (ASBRF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to shareholders soared to 14.80 billion Japanese yen from last year's 2.79 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 32.30 yen, up from 6.09 yen a year ago.



Operating profit was 24.80 billion yen, 81.8 percent higher than 14.99 billion yen last year. Core operating profit grew 60.5 percent from the prior year to 24.07 billion yen.



Revenue for the quarter climbed 16.6 percent to 442.09 billion yen from 379.18 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company still expects attributable profit of 142 billion yen or 309.96 yen per share, a growth of 0.7 percent.



The company also expects that operating profit would be 200 billion yen, up 9.2 percent, core operating profit would be 220 billion yen, up 12 percent, and revenues would be 2.14 trillion yen, up 2.6 percent.



