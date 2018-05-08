

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $31.6 million, or $2.91 per share. This compares with $22.9 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32.9 million or $3.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.3% to $103.30 million from $83.81 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $32.9 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.03 vs. $2.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q1): $103.30 Mln vs. $83.81 Mln last year.



