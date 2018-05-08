

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO) said that it does not intend to make an offer for FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L).



FirstGroup said that in recent weeks its Board received two preliminary and highly conditional indicative proposals from Apollo relating to a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of FirstGroup. Having considered them in detail, the Board of FirstGroup concluded that the Proposals fundamentally undervalued the Company. Accordingly, the Board of FirstGroup unanimously rejected the Proposals.



The Board of FirstGroup said it continues to believe in the strong prospects for shareholder value creation available to the Company. FirstGroup will publish its full year results for the year to 31 March 2018 on 31 May and will update the market on the Company's outlook at that time.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX