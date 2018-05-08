

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced its Phase 4A expansion plan which will increase its annual polysilicon production capacity by 35,000 MT to a total of 65,000 MT by the first quarter of 2020.



The Phase 4A expansion plan calls for the construction of a new manufacturing facility adjacent to the Company's existing facilities in Shihezi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in China. The design, construction and installation of the new facility is scheduled to commence in May 2018 with pilot production expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2019 before ramping up to full 35,000 MT annual production capacity in the first quarter of 2020.



The capital expenditures for the expansion project is estimated to be approximately RMB3.2 billion, which will be financed by the Company's cash, cash flow from operations, bank loans, bonds, prepayments and other sources. Phase 4A compliments Phase 3B of the Company's capacity expansion which will increase the total annual production capacity from 18,000 MT to 30,000 MT by 2019.



The pace of construction of Phase 3B was accelerated during the first quarter of 2018 and is now expected to be completed and begin pilot production by the end of 2018 before ramping up to full production capacity during the first quarter of 2019.



The company said it expects to produce approximately 5,600 MT to 5,800 MT of polysilicon and sell approximately 5,300 MT to 5,500 MT of polysilicon to external customers during the second quarter of 2018. The above external sales guidance excludes shipments of polysilicon to be used internally by the Company's Chongqing solar wafer facility, which utilizes polysilicon for its wafer manufacturing operation.



Wafer sales volume is expected to be approximately 15.0 million to 20.0 million pieces for the second quarter of 2018. For the full year 2018, the Company expects to produce approximately 22,000 to 23,000 MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of our annual facility maintenance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX