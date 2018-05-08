

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vasco Data Security International (VDSI) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.79 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.57 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vasco Data Security International reported adjusted earnings of $4.63 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $45.43 million from $41.97 million last year.



Vasco Data Security International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $4.63 Mln. vs. $3.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.12 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $45.43 Mln vs. $41.97 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $197 - $207 Mln



