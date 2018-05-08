

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $18.01 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $12.00 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $174.54 million from $153.21 million last year.



Marcus & Millichap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $18.01 Mln. vs. $12.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $174.54 Mln vs. $153.21 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX