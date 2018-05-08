

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $607 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $566 million, or $1.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $1.58 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



