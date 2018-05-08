

ISLANDIA (dpa-AFX) - CA Technologies (CA) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $207 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CA Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $258 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



CA Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $258 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.62 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



