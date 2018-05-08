

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $2.94 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $2.39 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $14.55 billion from $13.34 billion last year.



The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.84 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $14.55 Bln vs. $13.34 Bln last year.



