

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $83.16 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $71.59 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Realty Income Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $224.56 million or $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $318.30 million from $298.03 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $224.56 Mln. vs. $201.34 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $318.30 Mln vs. $298.03 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.14 to $3.20



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX