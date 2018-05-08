

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $708 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.5% to $3.83 billion from $2.98 billion last year.



Occidental Petroleum Corp. earnings at a glance:



