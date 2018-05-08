

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $65.72 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $52.07 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $66.22 million or $1.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $459.92 million from $405.16 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $66.22 Mln. vs. $51.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.47 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $459.92 Mln vs. $405.16 Mln last year.



