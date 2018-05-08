

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) announced, for fiscal 2019, the company expects: net income to be approximately $1.108 billion; and earnings per share to be approximately $3.55. Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.825 billion. Net revenue is expected to be approximately $5.600 billion. Net bookings is expected to be approximately $5.550 billion.



Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson said: 'In the year ahead, we will expand the world of play with amazing new experiences and new IP, more competition, and industry-leading subscription programs. There has never been a more exciting time to be engaging and entertaining global communities.'



For the first-quarter, the company expects net income to be approximately $200 million and earnings per share to be approximately $0.64. Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.080 billion. Net bookings is expected to be approximately $720 million.



Digital net bookings were $3.538 billion for fiscal 2018, up 17% year-over-year and represents 68% of total net bookings.



EA has announced a new two-year program to repurchase up to $2.4 billion of the company's common stock. The program supersedes and replaces the stock repurchase program announced in May 2017.



