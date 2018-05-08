

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $398 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $371 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Marriott International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $487 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.01 billion from $4.91 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $487 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.01 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.34 to $1.36 Full year EPS guidance: $5.43 to $5.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX