

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Travelbyus Com Inc (TRIP.PK) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $5 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Travelbyus Com Inc reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $378 million from $372 million last year.



Travelbyus Com Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $42 Mln. vs. $35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $378 Mln vs. $372 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX