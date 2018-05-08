

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otelco Inc. (OTEL) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $2.00 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $1.61 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $16.73 million from $17.38 million last year.



Otelco Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.00 Mln. vs. $1.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.73 Mln vs. $17.38 Mln last year.



