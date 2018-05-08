

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) released earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $14.26 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $22.22 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.6% to $131.16 million from $167.36 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



