

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines (UAL) reported that its April consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased 5.1 percent and consolidated capacity (available seat miles) increased 6.1 percent versus April 2017. Consolidated load factor decreased 0.8 points compared to April 2017.



During April, United Airlines announced the expansion of personal device entertainment option to all aircraft with DIRECTV live streaming for purchase to provide at least one free entertainment option on all Wi-Fi equipped aircraft.



