

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $50.84 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $49.07 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $194.35 million from $187.79 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $50.84 Mln. vs. $49.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q1): $194.35 Mln vs. $187.79 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.37 to $1.42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX