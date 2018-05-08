

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network owes thousands of people, who got a telemarketing call from them between in 2010 or 2011, $1,200 per call.



Plaintiffs in North Carolina have won a case against the Dish Network for violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Around 18,066 telephone numbers were listed in the case, which were phoned between May 11, 2010, and August 1, 2011.



In 2014, Thomas Krakauer sued Dish Network for making illegal telemarketing calls to his phone number, which was on the do-not-call list. The claims period ends June 18.



According to lawyers, they finding it difficult convince people to sign up to get the money they're owed from the $61 million class action lawsuit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX