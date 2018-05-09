

9 May 2018 Vast Resources plc ('Vast' or the 'Company')



Appointment of Non-Executive Director



The Directors of Vast, the AIM-listed mining company with operating mines in Romania and Zimbabwe, are pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Mr Nicholas ('Nick') Hatch as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.



Nick has 35 years' experience in mining investment banking, primarily as a mining analyst and in managing mining & metals research and equities teams. He was most recently Director of Mining Equity Research at Canaccord Genuity in London. Other roles in the last decade include Managing Director, Head of European Metals & Mining Equity Research, at Royal Bank of Scotland, and Managing Director, Head of Metals & Mining Equity Research, at ING.



Nick's experience includes researching and advising on mining companies and projects across the globe and across the commodity spectrum, and includes companies of all sizes from the largest diversified mining companies to juniors seeking a potential listing. Nick left investment banking in 2017, and has recently set up his own company, Nick Hatch Mining Advisory Ltd, to provide mining research, business development and financing advice.



After graduating in Mining Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College, Nick began his career as a geologist with BP Minerals and Rustenburg Platinum Mines. Nick is a Chartered Engineer and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining (the 'IMMM'), the Geological Society (London) and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment.



Commenting on the appointment, Brian Moritz, Chairman of the Company said, 'We are very pleased to welcome Nick to the Board and believe his experience and technical insight will assist Vast as we develop our operations both in Zimbabwe and Romania as well as accessing new opportunities.'



The information required by Schedule 2 Paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Nicholas Philip Hatch (aged 58) is as follows:



Current directorships Past directorships within 5 years



Nick Hatch Mining Advisory Ltd None



Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures required to be made in respect of the appointment of Nick Hatch under Schedule 2(g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.



Vast Resources plc is an AIM listed mining and resource development company focussed on the rapid advancement of high quality brownfield projects and recommencing production at previously producing mines in Romania.



Vast Resources currently owns and operates the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015 and is focussed on its expansion through the development of a second open pit operation and new metallurgical complex at the Carlibaba Extension Area. The Company's portfolio also includes an 80% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania, where work is currently underway towards obtaining the relevant permissions to start developing and ultimately commissioning the mine.



The Company also has interests in a number of projects in Southern Africa including a controlling 25% interest in the producing Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe.



