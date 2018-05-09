

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameren Corp (AEE) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $151 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $1.59 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Ameren Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $151 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.62 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.15



