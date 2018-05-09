

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - South Africa-based global internet and entertainment group, Naspers Limited announced the sale of its 11.18% stake in Indian ecommerce company Flipkart, to US-based retailer Walmart (WMT) for US$2.2 billion, representing an IRR of about 32%.



Launched in October 2007, Flipkart is India's largest ecommerce marketplace. Naspers initially invested in August 2012 and its cumulative investment to the point of sale amounts to US$616 million.



The proceeds will be used to reinforce Naspers' balance sheet and will be invested over time to accelerate the growth of Naspers' classifieds, online food delivery and fintech businesses globally, and to pursue other exciting growth opportunities when they arise.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close later in the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX