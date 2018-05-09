

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nordstrom Rack President apologized to three young black kids, after store employees at a Nordstrom Rack in Brentwood, Missouri called the police after suspecting them to shoplifters.



Mekhi Lee, Dirone Taylor and Eric Rogers II were shopping for prom clothes at the store last week. They noticed that several employees were following them in the store.



After leaving the store the three were approached by police officials who told them that store workers suspected them to be shoplifting. However, after an enquiry at the scene, the police concluded that no theft had occurred and let the three teens go without charges.



Geevy Thomas, the president of Nordstrom Rack, flew to St. Louis to personally apologize to the teens and their families.



A similar incident happened last month at a Starbucks in Philadelphia, when cops arrested two black men after a store manager called police to arrest them for 'trespassing.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX