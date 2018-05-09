

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - UPS Wednesday unveiled a new fully-electric truck that will be tested on a trial basis in London and Paris.



UPS said it is working with UK-based technology firm ARRIVAL to develop a state-of-the-art pilot fleet of 35 electric delivery vehicles to be trialed in London and Paris.



These zero tailpipe emission, lightweight composite vehicles have a battery range of more than 150 miles. They also come with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems that aim to boost safety and reduce driver fatigue.



'UPS is working with ARRIVAL here in the UK because their smart electric vehicles are helping to reduce dependency on fossil fuel. This is a pioneering collaboration that helps UPS develop new ways to reduce our emissions,' said Luke Wake, international director for automotive engineering in the advanced technology group at UPS.



