

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Wednesday, but pared its early gains and dipped into negative territory around midday. The market recovered some ground in the afternoon, following the positive start on Wall Street, and finished with a modest gain.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.44 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,984.10. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.45 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.40 percent.



Among the index heavyweights, Nestle advanced 0.8 percent and Roche added 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Novartis dipped 0.03 percent.



Credit Suisse rose 1 percent. The Wall Street Journal reported that the bank's DLJ Mortgage subsidiary has will resell about $17 billion in first and second-lien mortgages to Pacific Investment Management.



UBS climbed 0.9 percent and Julius Baer gained 1.1 percent.



Zurich Insurance rose 0.4 percent after its first quarter premiums topped expectations. Swiss Life increased 1.3 percent and Swiss Re added 0.4 percent.



Givaudan and SGS finished higher by 1 percent each. Richemont gained 0.6 percent, while rival Swatch fell 0.2 percent.



