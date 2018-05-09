

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



HYGEA VCT PLC



Publication of Prospectus in relation to an Offer for Subscription



9 May 2018



Following the proposals set out in a circular to shareholders dated 15 December 2017, the Board of Hygea vct plc (the 'Company') are pleased to announce that the Company has published a prospectus in relation to an offer for subscription for new 'B' ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the 'Offer').



The Offer will open on 9 May 2018 and is expected to close no later than 5.00 p.m. on 5 April 2019 (unless the Offer has been fully subscribed by an earlier date or previously extended by the Board to a date no later than 3 May 2019).



To obtain a copy of the prospectus, private investors and financial advisers should call Seneca Partners Limited on 01942 295 981. A downloadable version of the prospectus will also be available from the Company's website: www.hygeavct.com. A copy of the prospectus will be posted to all shareholders of the Company shortly.



Copies of the prospectus are available, free of charge, from Seneca Partners Limited at 12 The Parks, Haydock, WA12 0JQ and from Seneca's website: https://investing.senecapartners.co.uk/products-and-funds/vct-offer.



In accordance with the Listing Rules, the prospectus is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to: John Davies Seneca Partners Limited, Promoter and Proposed Manager 01942 295 981 John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk



Enquiries:



John Hustler, Hygea vct plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hygea VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



3125610R41



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX