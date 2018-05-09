

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENEL (ENLAY.PK, EN) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 1.17 billion euros, up 18.9 percent from 983 million euros last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 0.11 euros, up from 0.10 euros last year.



The increase in profit is attributable to the improvement in EBIT, a decline in net financial expenses from the efficient management of financial liabilities and lower taxes, especially in Italy.



Revenues for the three-month period dropped 2.2 percent to 18.95 billion euros from 19.37 billion euros last year. The decrease is mainly attributable to adverse exchange rate developments, particularly in South America.



