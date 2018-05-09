

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy launched a new redesigned logo on Wednesday, the first time in three decades that the electronics store giant has changed its logo.



The new logo is 'now more modern and easier to read, especially in today's digital world.'



The 'Best Buy' still appears in bold, black font, however, the signature yellow tag will now appear on the lower right side of the name. 'The tag serves as graphic punctuation and a visual connection to our history,' the company said.



'The updated logo is true to our heritage, but it's really cleaned up,' Best Buy Chief Marketing Officer Whit Alexander said. 'It's an evolution toward the future, and we're really excited about that.'



The new logo is already in use on the Best Buy website and Twitter account. The company said it's also being featured in advertising, and it will soon appear on uniforms, shopping bags, and signs.



