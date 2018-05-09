

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $858 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $799 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $7.42 billion from $7.56 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



