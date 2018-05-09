

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $63.9 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $15.5 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $384.7 million from $383.8 million last year.



Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.24 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q1): $384.7 Mln vs. $383.8 Mln last year.



