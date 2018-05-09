

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $115 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $262 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $5.95 billion from $6.05 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $262 Mln. vs. $188 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.95 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.



